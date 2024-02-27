At least 9 killed and 6 injured in police raids in Rio de Janeiro favelas

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A police raid in several Rio de Janeiro’s low-income neighborhoods has left at least nine people dead and six injured, police said in a statement. The raids Tuesday targeted areas controlled by the Red Command drug trafficking group and took place in several communities in the city’s north, including Cidade de Deus, and the Alemao and Penha complexes of favelas. Local residents took to social media to share videos and photos of intense gunfire. Thousands of children were forced to stay home, with public transport and schools shut while the operation was ongoing.

