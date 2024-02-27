A former Thai police chief will face charges for allegedly helping a Red Bull scion avoid justice

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand say they will indict a former national police chief on charges of impeding legal action against an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused of killing a Bangkok police officer in a 2012 hit-and-run. Several government officials and police officers have been accused of of a conspiracy to help Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya escape justice by fleeing abroad. The case is widely held up as an example of how the rich and well-connected enjoy impunity in Thailand. Vorayuth is the grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya, one of the creators of the globally famous Red Bull brand. For years Vorayuth avoided court by not turning up to meet prosecutors. A warrant against him was finally issued in 2017.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.