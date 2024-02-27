A former member of Germany’s Red Army Faction has been arrested after decades in hiding

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a former member of the disbanded left-wing militant Red Army Faction group has been arrested after more than 30 years on the run. Prosecutors in the northern town of Verden confirmed the arrest of 65-year-old Daniela Klette but wouldn’t immediately give further details. The Bild daily, which cited unidentified security sources, reported that she was arrested in Berlin on Monday evening. Klette is one of three former Red Army Faction members whom police have been seeking for years. They have been linked to at least 12 robberies in northern Germany between 1999 and 2016. They were also sought for attempted murder.

