1 person injured when Hawaii tour helicopter crashes on remote Kauai beach

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — One person was injured when a tour helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The Kauai Fire Department said Tuesday an aircraft operated by Jack Harter Helicopters crashed at Honopu Beach on the Napali Coast, which is a rugged stretch of Kauai that is only accessible by hiking, kayaking or aerial tour. The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers. One passenger suffered a back injury. The pilot and other three passengers were not hurt. A phone call seeking comment from Jack Harter Helicopters was not immediately returned.

