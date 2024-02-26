Who is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian jailed in Germany and linked to a possible prisoner exchange?

Vadim Krasikov’s name has come up in recent weeks in relation to prisoner swaps involving now deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Krasikov is serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing in Berlin of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen descent who had fought Russian troops in Chechnya and later claimed asylum in Germany. Krasikov was sentenced in 2021. German judges said he acted on the orders of Russian authorities, who gave him a false identity, passport and resources to carry out the killing.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.