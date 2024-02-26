What’s life like for Russia’s political prisoners? Isolation, poor food and arbitrary punishment

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — For political prisoners, life in Russia’s penal colonies and labor camps is a grim reality of physical and psychological pressure, insufficient food, poor health care, sleep deprivation and arbitrary rules that are impossible to obey. Following the still-unexplained death of Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison on Feb. 16, human rights advocates fear that no one behind bars is safe. Former inmates, their relatives and human rights advocates paint a bleak picture of a prison system that descended from the USSR’s gulag. While there have been some reforms, an Amnesty International researcher says the backbone of the Soviet system remains.

