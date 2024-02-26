Musicians’ muse Pattie Boyd auctions love letters from Eric Clapton and George Harrison

LONDON (AP) — Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie’s auction house. They form part of an auction alongside clothing, jewelry and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians’ muse. Boyd was previously married both to Beatle Harrison and to guitar legend Clapton. She is selling a trove of possessions from her time at the epicenter of the 1960s and 70s counterculture. The auction includes two love letters from Clapton, as well as Harrison’s handwritten lyrics for the song “Mystical One.” The items are open for online bidding between March 8 and 22.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.