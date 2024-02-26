Majority of countries argue Israel violated international law in last historic hearing at UN court
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — The United Nations top court has wrapped up historic proceedings into the legality of Israel’s occupation of lands sought by Palestinians for a future state. The International Court of Justice heard from an unprecedented number of countries over six days of hearings which ended on Monday. The majority argued Israel was violating international law and called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The hearings addressed a request by the U.N. General Assembly for a non-binding opinion on the legality of Israel’s policies. It is expected to issue its advisory opinion in about half a year.