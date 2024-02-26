Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude has struck north of Boise, Idaho. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the earthquake at 10:25 a.m. Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about 6.2 miles north of Smiths Ferry. Two smaller earthquakes followed in the same vicinity with magnitudes of 2.7 and 2.8. The Idaho Statesman reports the larger earthquake is the largest in Idaho since a magnitude 6.5 quake occurred in March 2020. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they had not received any reports of injury or damage. The USGS website shows more than 1,600 people reported feeling it.

