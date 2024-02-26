Iran has further increased its total stockpile of uranium, UN nuclear watchdog report says

VIENNA (AP) — According to a report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press, Iran has further increased its total stockpile of uranium and continues to bar several of the most experienced inspectors from monitoring its nuclear program. Monday’s IAEA report estimated that as of Feb. 10, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was at about 12,182 pounds), an increase of 2,289 pounds since the last quarterly report in November 202. In a second confidential report distributed to member states, the watchdog said Tehran made no progress in explaining the presence of manmade uranium particles found at two locations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.