US couple whose catamaran was hijacked were likely thrown overboard and died, Grenada police say

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Grenada say they believe an older U.S. couple aboard their catamaran when was hijacked last week by three escaped prisoners were thrown into the ocean and died. Monday’s announcement is a blow to those who were independently helping search for Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel and had hoped they were still alive. Don McKenzie, police commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, says the three prisoners escaped on Feb. 18 and hijacked the catamaran “Simplicity” on Monday. They were arrested Wednesday in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He said information suggests the prisoners disposed of the couple while traveling between Grenada and St Vincent.

