Argentina’s president condemns threat by provincial governor to cut energy supplies in dispute

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The government of Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei has condemned a threat by the governor of the oil-rich province of Chubut to cut off energy supplies to the rest of the country amid a dispute over funding reductions. The squabble between Argentina’s central government with the local provinces started late last week, when the government held back the transfer of around $15 million in federal tax revenues to the Chubut province. In response, Chubut Governor Ignacio Torres said his province would cut off oil and gas supplies Wednesday if the funds are not disbursed. Torres’ position was shared by five other governors in hydrocarbon-producing Patagonia.

