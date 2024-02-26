Alec Baldwin to stand trial this summer on a charge stemming from deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has set a trial date for Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from a deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.” Jury selection is scheduled to begin July 9, with the trial starting the following day. The proceedings are expected to last eight days. Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on the film, pleaded not guilty in January. He was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director. The movie’s armorer also was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Her trial is underway.

