A shootout in northwestern Pakistan leaves a senior police officer and 2 militants dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say officers have raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering an intense shootout in which a senior police officer was killed and two others wounded. Two militants were also killed in the exchange of fire early Tuesday in Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Hidayat Ullah, a local police official. Ullah identified the slain police superintendent as Ijaz Khan, who led the raid. Ullah provided no further information about the slain militants, saying officers were still investigating.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.