A shootout in northwestern Pakistan leaves a senior police officer and 2 militants dead
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say officers have raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest, triggering an intense shootout in which a senior police officer was killed and two others wounded. Two militants were also killed in the exchange of fire early Tuesday in Mardan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to Hidayat Ullah, a local police official. Ullah identified the slain police superintendent as Ijaz Khan, who led the raid. Ullah provided no further information about the slain militants, saying officers were still investigating.