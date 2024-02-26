A fellow student is charged with killing a Christian college wrestler in Kentucky

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a college wrestler in Kentucky was killed by a fellow student at a private Christian university. Police say 18-year-old Josiah Kilman was pronounced dead at a hospital after officers were called early Saturday to Campbellsville University in central Kentucky. He was found unresponsive in his dorm room. The state will conduct an autopsy. A campus lockdown was lifted after a 21-year-old student was arrested that evening. He was charged with murder and second-degree burglary, and bond was set at $2 million. Authorities have not release many details or a possible motive.

