UN member states are meeting to plan how to tackle the world’s environmental crises

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Talks to shape global environmental policy started on Monday in Nairobi, where governments, civil society groups, scientists and the private sector met to plan collective environmental action. The meeting in Nairobi is the sixth session of the U.N. Environment Assembly, the world’s top decision-making body on the environment. This year, it’s focusing on how governments can work together to tackle environmental crises such as climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity. Countries have submitted 20 draft resolutions for discussion, including on how best to restore degraded lands, combat dust storms and reduce the environmental impact of metal and mineral mining.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.