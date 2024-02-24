WWII-era bomb safely detonated at sea after one of the largest peacetime evacuations in UK history

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Ministry of Defense says a World War II-era bomb whose discovery prompted one of the largest peacetime evacuations in British history has been detonated at sea. The 1,100-pound explosive was discovered Tuesday in the backyard of a home in Plymouth, a port city on the southwestern coast of Britain. More than 10,000 residents were evacuated to ensure their safety as a military convoy transported the unexploded bomb through a densely populated residential area to a ferry slipway, from which it was taken out to sea. Plymouth, home to major naval bases for centuries, was one of the most heavily bombed cities in Britain during the World War II.

