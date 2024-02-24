West Africa bloc lifts coup sanctions on Niger in a new push for dialogue to resolve tensions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc known as ECOWAS has lifted travel, commercial and economic sanctions imposed on Niger which were aimed at reversing the coup staged in the country last year. A senior official announced at the bloc’s meeting on Saturday that the sanctions are being lifted with immediate effect while individual sanctions targeted at the coup leaders would remain. The summit comes at a critical time when the 49-year-old bloc’s future is threatened. It is currently struggling with possible disintegration after three of its 15 member states decided to quit the bloc.

