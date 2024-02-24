Trump exchanges a close hug with Argentine President Javier Milei at conservative summit

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The fiery, right-wing populist president of Argentina has spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference after giving Donald Trump an ecstatic hug. Javier Milei won the Argentine presidency in December after running a campaign in Trump’s style, complete with “Make Argentina Great Again” hats. In a video posted by a Trump campaign staffer, Milei shouted “President!” and pulled Trump in for a close hug before they took pictures together. The Argentine’s appearance at CPAC came a day after he met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

