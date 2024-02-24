Trump calls himself a ‘proud political dissident’ in CPAC speech
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump cast November’s presidential election as “judgment day” and declared himself a “political dissident” during a speech before conservative activists outside of Washington. Trump spoke Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference on the day of South Carolina’s Republican primary. He painted an apocalyptic vision of the future if President Joe Biden wins a second term as the two prepare for an expected rematch election. Trump is widely expected to beat his last remaining Republican primary rival, Nikki Haley, in South Carolina, even though she served as governor for two terms in the state.