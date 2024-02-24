At least 10 people killed in road crash in north-central Mexico, officials say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say at least 10 people have died from a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck carrying passengers. The accident occurred Saturday in the state of San Luis Potosí, northwest of Mexico City. The Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection says the victims are five women, four minors and a man. Officials say an undetermined number of injured people have been taken to nearby clinics. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

