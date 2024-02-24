Here’s how Trump won in South Carolina — and what it could mean for his chances in November
By JOSH BOAK and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump won over South Carolina Republicans as the candidate who voters believe can win in November, keep the country safe and has the mental capability to be president. Trump cruised to victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday with the support of an almost unwavering base of loyal voters. AP VoteCast found that Republicans in the state are broadly aligned with Trump’s goals: Many question the value of supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia; most see immigrants as hurting the U.S.; and an overwhelming majority suspect that there are nefarious political motives behind Trump’s multiple criminal indictments.