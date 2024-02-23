Trump enters South Carolina’s Republican primary looking to embarrass Haley in her home state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is looking to win his fourth straight primary state on Saturday over Nikki Haley in South Carolina. Trump went into the primary with a huge polling lead and the backing of the state’s top Republicans. Haley has spent weeks warning that the dominant front-runner, who is 77 and faces four indictments, is too old and distracted to be president again. Candidates historically struggle to overcome losing their home-state primary. But Haley has said she’ll move forward win or lose.

By MEG KINNARD and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

