WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of the European Union’s powerful Commission says decisions will be taken soon to release billions of euros to Poland, funds frozen by the bloc over the previous Polish government’s anti-EU policies. Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the decision to release 137 billion euros, or about $148 billion, will be made next week in Brussels. She spoke following talks with Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who welcomed the announcement and said the money will be “spent well.” Tusk had hinted earlier this week that steps his government was taking to reverse the questionable policies of its right-wing predecessors would soon allow for the bloc to release billions of euros of funds for Poland.

