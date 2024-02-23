Teen charged in fatal shooting of Detroit-area man who sought to expose sexual predators

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit-area man who had been trying to expose sexual predators by posing as a teenaged girl on social media. The office of Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says the killing of Robert Wayne Lee II does not appear to be related to his unauthorized “sting” operations. The charges of homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm during a felony charges were announced Thursday. Lee was shot last September at a restaurant in Pontiac. He went by the name “Boopac Shakur” on social media, and his crusade led to criminal charges against several men — including a jail deputy.

