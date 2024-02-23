Student charged with killing 2 at Colorado campus had previously threatened one of the victims
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — A court document shows a college student accused of killing his roommate and another person in a Colorado dorm room this month told his roommate a month earlier he would “kill him” if he was asked to take out the trash again. According to the affidavit released Friday, the dispute in January was reported to campus police and housing officials at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs but there are no indications that university officials made any attempts to remove the suspect from the room despite multiple reports of conflicts. Nicholas Jordan is charged in the Feb. 16 killing of his roommate, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery.