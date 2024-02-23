So many sanctions on Russia. How much impact do they really have?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom and European Union are once again hitting Russia with new waves of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. This time, they also come in response to the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week. With Friday’s latest round of sanctions, the U.S. has targeted more than 4,000 officials, oligarchs, firms, banks and others. The EU has targeted more than 2,000 people and entities. President Joe Biden says the sanctions are designed to make Putin pay “an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home.” But the sanctions have not been the knockout punch that Western leaders originally envisioned.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN, JOSH BOAK and EMMA BURROWS Associated Press

