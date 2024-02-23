Scandinavian storm tears the roof off a train station and leaves ferries idle but no one hurt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Strong winds tore the roof off the main train station in Goteborg Friday, causing no injuries but knocking out power and stopping all rail traffic in and out of Sweden’s second largest city. The storm blustered along the coasts of southern Scandinavia overnight. The Swedish meteorological agency issued its second highest warning, while 4,000 people were reported to be without power on the coast. The storm, which the Danish weather agency named Rolf, was also raging across Denmark and Norway. Several ferry lines in Scandinavia have temporarily suspended service.

