Rescuers search for 14 people missing after apartment block fire in eastern Spain. 4 confirmed dead

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Firefighters and army experts are calculating the risks of entering a residential block that was destroyed by fire in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, killing four people and leaving 14 missing. Valencia Mayor María José Catalá said that both the danger of the 14-story building collapsing and the continuing intense heat from the fire were preventing emergency workers from getting in to search for possible survivors. Firefighters continued to hose down parts of the gutted building some 15 hours after the blaze started. Catalá said six injured people remain in city hospitals, four of them firefighters.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.