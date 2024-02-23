Here’s a look at moon landing hits and misses

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Landing a spacecraft on the moon has long been a series of hits and misses and now a U.S. company is the first private outfit to achieve a touchdown. Only five countries have done it. Intuitive Machines says its spacecraft landed on the moon Thursday. Another U.S. company tried to send a lander to the moon last month, but had to give up because of a fuel leak. Both businesses are part of NASA’s effort to support commercial deliveries to the moon.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.