Ex-Pakistani premier Khan wants the IMF to link talks with Islamabad to independent audit of vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is writing a letter to the International Monetary Fund urging it to link any talks with Islamabad to an audit of the country’s recent election, which his party alleges was rigged. Senator Ali Zafar, a top leader from Khan’s party made his remarks Friday after meeting with Khan at a prison. Pakistan narrowly averted a default on foreign payments last summer when the IMF approved a $3 billion bailout following talks with former premier Shehbaz Sharif who replaced Khan after his ouster in 2022.

