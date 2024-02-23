Colombia to send deep-water expedition to explore 300-year-old shipwreck thought to hold treasure

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government has announced an underwater exploration more than 600 meters deep to investigate and try to raise objects from the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars. It is the first phase of a scientific research into deep waters of the galleon that aims at collecting information to determine which pieces are suitable and possible to extract.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.