Blind seal gives birth and nurtures the pup at an Illinois zoo
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Zoo officials say a grey seal found stranded and blind more than a decade ago on an island in Maine has given birth at a Chicago-area zoo and is now “a very attentive mother” to her newborn. Brookfield Zoo officials said Friday that the 11-year-old grey seal, named “Georgie,” gave birth on Feb. 17 to a nearly 35-pound male pup at the zoo. He’s gained 15 pounds in his first week. His mother was found stranded on an island in Georgetown, Maine, in 2013. But zoo officials say Georgie’s vision loss hasn’t affected her ability to care for her newborn and she’s a nurturing mother.