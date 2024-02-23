AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Bridgeport’s do-over mayoral election
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fourth time in five months, Bridgeport, Connecticut, Mayor Joe Ganim will face challenger John Gomes at the ballot box in his quest for an eighth term. Joining them once again will be Republican nominee David Herz. Ganim and Gomes first competed in the Democratic primary in September, but a judge threw out those results and ordered a new primary and general election after evidence surfaced that Ganim supporters had stuffed outdoor ballot collection boxes. Ganim denied any involvement. Ganim defeated Gomes in last month’s do-over primary and has since won the endorsement of Gov. Ned Lamont.