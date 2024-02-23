A swift rebound and unprecedented tickets sales for live music after pandemic shut venues down

Powered by big stadium tours from artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, ticket sales are booming and it appears likely that live acts will continue to draw massive crowds this year after the pandemic closed down concert venues globally for close to two years. Concert and event producer Live Nation confirmed this week what data has been showing for more than a year: With COVID largely in the rearview mirror, millions are seeking entertainment away from home and they’re willing to spend a lot of money to do it. Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, said in a filing with regulators this week that 2023 brought all-time highs in both attendance and ticket sales.

