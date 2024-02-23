2 National Guard members die in northeast Mississippi helicopter crash
BALDWYN, Miss. (AP) — Two National Guard members died after a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon during a training flight in northeast Mississippi. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar tells WTVA-TV that the aircraft went down in a wooded area near Baldwyn. The site is about 115 miles southeast of Memphis, Tennessee. The Mississippi National Guard says the helicopter was AH-64 Apache, “flying a routine training flight.” Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed the death of the two unidentified National Guard members in a statement Friday.