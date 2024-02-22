Wind farm off the Massachusetts coast begins delivering steady flow of power

BOSTON (AP) — Officials with Massachusetts and Vineyard Wind say the wind farm under construction off the state’s coast has begun delivering energy to the power grid from five of its planned 62 wind turbines. Officials said Thursday that the five turbines are operating at full capacity, generating 68 megawatts of power — enough to power about 30,000 homes. Company officials describe it as the first large-scale offshore wind farm in the nation to begin initial operations. The Vineyard Wind project is located 15 miles off Martha’s Vineyard and is projected to generate electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses when fully operational.

