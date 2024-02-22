Who has the power to sue Brett Favre over welfare money? 1 Mississippi Republican sues another

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican attorney general is suing the Republican state auditor, trying to block the auditor’s effort to recover misspent welfare money from retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Attorney General Lynn Fitch says in the lawsuit Thursday that Auditor Shad White is encroaching on responsibilities of her office. White says he will fight the suit. He filed court papers Feb. 5 demanding that Favre repay the state nearly $730,000. White says Favre improperly received more than $1 million in welfare money for speaking engagements and Favre has repaid only part of it. The welfare money was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S.

