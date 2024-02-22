What to know about the death of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham in Texas

Officials say 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham died from homicidal violence that included blunt head trauma. The Texas girl’s body was found in a river this week, five days after she went missing. A family friend who authorities say was supposed to be taking her to the school bus stop the day she disappeared is charged with capital murder. Audrii’s family reported her missing on Feb. 15 after she didn’t come home after school. Authorities announced Tuesday that her body had been found in the Trinity River in a rural area north of Houston.

