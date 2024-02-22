Two more candidates file papers to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two more candidates are filing paperwork to appear on Pennsylvania’s primary ballots for U.S. Senate as Democratic Sen. Bob Casey seeks a fourth term. Brandi Tomasetti, a Republican from Lancaster County, and William Parker, a Democrat from Allegheny County, both filed paperwork Thursday before a court-ordered deadline. Both Parker and Tomasetti had gone to court to challenge the state’s rejection of the paperwork they had filed previously. Besides Casey, previously filed candidates are David McCormick, the ex-hedge fund CEO who narrowly lost the 2022 GOP primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Republican Joe Vodvarka. The primary election is April 23. Vodvarka’s petitions are being challenged in court.

