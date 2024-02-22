Russia’s forces turn their focus on Ukraine’s northeast in what may be an ambitious new push

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An official says Russian forces are probing Ukrainian defenses for weak points in the country’s northeast. That’s an area where analysts believe the Kremlin is aiming to build on its recent success in taking the city of Avdiivka by mounting an ambitious four-pronged offensive to break through the front line. Russia overwhelmed Ukraine’s army in Adviidka, a strategic eastern city, where it brought to bear its significant battlefield advantage in men, aircraft and artillery. Moscow appears determined to leverage its superiority as it shifts its economy onto a war footing. Russian President Vladimir Putin took a co-pilot’s seat to fly in a Tu-160M strategic bomber on Thursday after visiting an aircraft manufacturing plant.

