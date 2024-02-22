Mexico president denies report of allegations that close associates took drug money during campaign

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denied allegations contained in a U.S. media report about a U.S. inquiry into accusations that people close to him took money from drug traffickers shortly before his 2018 election and again after he was president. A New York Times story Thursday cited unidentified U.S. officials familiar with the now shelved inquiry and noted that a formal investigation was not opened, nor was it known how much of the informants’ allegations were independently confirmed. It is the second time in recent weeks that López Obrador has read about the U.S. government looking into such allegations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.