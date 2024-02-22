France says Russian forces threatened to shoot down aircraft patrolling the Black Sea

PARIS (AP) — France’s defense minister says Russian forces threatened to shoot down French military flights patrolling last month over international waters in the Black Sea. The minister, Sébastien Lecornu, didn’t give specific details about the French flights or the aircraft involved. Speaking Thursday to broadcaster RTL, the French minister said Russia is adopting a “particularly aggressive” posture as its struggles to make headway with its invasion of Ukraine. The minister said that a month ago, a Russian air traffic control system threatened to shoot down French aircraft over the Black Sea when they were on patrol in international airspace.

