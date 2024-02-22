Former Colorado police officer appeals conviction in Black man Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado police officer is appealing his conviction by a jury for his role in the death of Eljiah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being stopped by police in a Denver suburb in 2019. Lawyers for Randy Roedema filed a notice of appeal with the state appeals court on Wednesday. A jury convicted Roedema last October of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 14 months in jail at a hearing last month in which McClain’s mother called him a “bully with a badge.”

