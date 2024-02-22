Fire engulfs 2 buildings in Spanish city of Valencia, injuring at least 13 people
By ALBERTO SAIZ
Associated Press
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — A fire has engulfed two residential buildings in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia, injuring at least 13 people. Flames were seen bursting out from windows and balconies of the 14-story residential building where it is reported to have started. News reports say the fire began in the evening and spread to an adjacent building. Emergency service reports say at least 13 people were injured. Firefighters have rushed to the area located on an avenue in the city center. Some people were trapped on balconies.