Denver police seek help finding a former funeral home owner after body kept in hearse for 2 years

DENVER (AP) — Denver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a former funeral home owner who they say kept a woman’s body in a hearse for two years and also kept the cremated remains of at least 30 people. Police said 33-year-old Miles Harford was cooperating with investigators last week. But on Thursday, police said he hadn’t turned himself in to authorities and that they couldn’t find him. They’re offering a $2,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to his arrest. An arrest warrant was issued for Harford last Friday. Police say the recovered cremains appear to be associated with people who passed away between 2012 and 2021.

