Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance for author Chekhov Verghese at Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance during an event at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

As part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures Series, bestselling author Abraham Verghese discussed his newest book and more to a sold out crowd.

Verghese’s instant New York Times bestseller, The Covenant of Water, was released in May to widespread critical acclaim and was named Oprah’s Book Club pick.

Oprah said it was, “One of the best books I’ve read in my entire life.”

She introduced Verghese on stage sharing how his book inspired her.

Hundreds of visitors from across the region came to hear Verghese's story followed by a book signing with the author.

The literary novel is the long-awaited follow-up to Verghese’s previous novel, Cutting for Stone, which topped the New York Times bestseller list for more than two years.

The book is being adapted for film and was named one of Amazon’s 100 Books to Read in a Lifetime.

A distinguished Stanford professor and a prominent voice in medicine, Verghese received the National Humanities Medal from President Obama.

Visitors at the discussion said they hope everyone will get a chance to read Verghese's novel, The Covenant of Water.