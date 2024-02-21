The humanitarian appeal for Ukraine is only 10% funded for 2024, UN envoy says
By SAMYA KULLAB
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N’s top representative in Ukraine says the U.N.’s humanitarian appeal to meet needs there is only 10% funded for 2024. That puts in jeopardy crucial assistance needed to reach those in need across frontline areas. Denise Brown says an estimated 8.5 million Ukrainians who are living in dire conditions near combat zones risk going without basic humanitarian deliveries, including food and water. The U.N.’s annual appeal for Ukraine is $3.1 billion. Ukraine’s economy is still suffering the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion two years ago.