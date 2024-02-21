South Carolina’s Republican primary: What to watch as Haley tries to upset Trump in her home state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s best-case scenario for her home state’s Republican primary might be to do well enough to be competitive on Super Tuesday. An upset in South Carolina, though, is a longshot in a state where Republicans like their former governor but love former President Donald Trump. Trump is looking to complete an early state sweep after posting wide margins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. For Haley, who was twice elected South Carolina governor and then served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador, she has a chance to narrow the margin and dampen Trump’s momentum.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.