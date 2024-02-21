Police fire teargas as Indian farmers resume protest march to New Delhi after talks fail

SHAMBHU, India (AP) — Police have fired tear gas at thousands of Indian farmers who resumed their protest march to New Delhi after talks with the government failed to end an impasse over their demands for guaranteed crop prices. The farmers began their protest last week and were stopped some 200 kilometers — about 125 miles — from the country’s capital. The government appears determined to avoid a repeat of 2021 protests when farmers camped out near the city for over a year. This time, farmers say the government failed to make progress on other key demands from the previous protests. They demand a legislation guaranteeing minimum prices for crops, loan wavers and the doubling of the money they can make.

By ALTAF QADRI and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

